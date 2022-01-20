Actor Dulquer Salmaan tests Positive for Covid with mild symptoms

Chennai :

The actor has currently isolated himself at home. "I just tested positive for Covid. I'm isolating at home and have mild flu symptoms but am otherwise ok. People who were in close contact with me during shoots over the last few days, please isolate and test if you have symptoms. This pandemic is not over and we must stay vigilant. Please mask up and stay safe," (sic) he wrote. Dulquer was last seen in Kurup and will be next seen in Hey Sinamika.





His father Malayalam superstar Mammootty too tested positive for the virus on Sunday.