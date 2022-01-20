Lord Of The Rings teaser announcing series title out

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will arrive on Amazon Prime Video on September 2

New York :

A teaser announcing the title of the upcoming Amazon series based on the 'Lord of The Rings' books, has dropped. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos promoted the teaser by posting it on his Instagram account.





"Coming this September 2nd. Can't wait for you to see it. @LOTRonPrime," Bezos shared the YouTube video for Prime.





A subject of much debate and speculation since the show's announcement, it has been confirmed that the series will take place thousands of years before the events of ?The Lord of The Rings? and ?The Hobbit? books. In all likelihood it will draw references from ?The Silmarillion? and ?The Unfinished Tales? and the appendices from the LOTR books.





The series will bring together various elements such as the formation of the rings, the tales of Numenor, the rise of Sauron, the last alliance of Elves and Men.





The filming took place in New Zealand where the original trilogy was shot.

Amazon bought the television rights to "LOTR" in 2017 for $250 million and with a total $1 billion budget for five seasons combined.





This will be the most expensive television show ever produced. The show will be jointly produced by Amazon Studios, Tolkien Estate, Tolkien Trust, New Line Cinema and HarperCollins Publishers LLC.

In a press statement about the series and its title, according to The Verge, co-showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay said their desire was to come up with a title that ?could live on in the spine of a book next to J.R.R. Tolkien's other classics.?





The Rings of Power unites all the major stories of Middle-earth's Second Age: the forging of the rings, the rise of the Dark Lord Sauron, the epic tale of N?menor, and the Last Alliances of Elves and Men,? the pair explained.





Until now, audiences have only seen on-screen the story of the One Ring ? but before there was one, there were many... and we're excited to share the epic story of them all.?

The show shall hit Prime Video on September 2 this year, with new episodes coming out every Friday.



