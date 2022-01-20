Proud on being called Youth Superstar by TTD: Aryan Shyam

Chennai :

“The film is directed by veteran theatre artiste Bombay Gnanam, in which I play Lord Venkatachalapathy. To play the character I had to completely transform myself. The story is about how Lord Venkatachalapathy came into existence and the legend surrounding it,” he begins.





Members of TTD were impressed with the way in which Aryan Shyam portrayed the role. “Brahmanda Nayakan is bilingual and we screened it to TTD members, who were impressed with the performance. Through an official letter they have conferred the title of Youth Superstar,” the actor says. Despite being a devotional film, the film will not be high on VFX. “Almost the entire film was shot in grand sets. The use of VFX is minimal in the movie,” he adds.





Apart from the devotional flick, Aryan has also completed shooting for Andha Naal, a thriller. “It will be in contrast to Brahmanda Nayakan. While it is about a story of light, Andha Naal is about darkness. Though I don’t play a character with negative shades, it revolves around black magic. We have ventured into a territory that no one has explored before,” explains Aryan.





Talking about the release plans of these films Aryan says, “The producer has to take a call on Brahmanda Nayakan and for Antha Naal, I have been working on a few ideas.”