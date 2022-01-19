Director Karu Palaniappan's next titled 'Andavar'

Chennai :

The film, which is to be produced by Libra Productions Ravindhran, will have music by Yuvan Shankar Raja and cinematography by Velraj, who had directed the Dhanush-starrer 'Velaiyilla Pattathari'.

The film will be edited by National Award-winning editor Praveen K.L., whose work in the recently released 'Maanaadu' has come in for immense praise.

Sources close to the unit of the film say that the unit is busy finalising the other members of the cast and crew.

Says a source, "The team plans to begin filming in the month of March. The team is busy holding talks with artistes. Once finalised, the team is bound to make an announcement."