Short film contest on the theme soil

Chennai :

Amateurs and professionals from all age groups and languages can send in their entries before February 26. It can be documentary, music video or fiction in any genre not exceeding eight minutes including credits. The jury members are directors Vasanth, actor Suhasini Maniratnam and Grammy Awardee music composer Ricky Kej. The contest is supported by environmental organisations, the Green Godesses, Environmentalist Foundation of India and Murray Ganga from Melbourne. For details, log on to eventstalenttribe.com or call 9514895141.