Dhanush-Aishwaryaa lived apart before announcing separation?

Chennai :

The announcement of actor Dhanush and Aishwaryaa's separation has jolted K'town in the last few hours.





The couple made their official announcement on Twitter and Instagram late last night.









Fans of Dhanush and even industry insiders are taking time to process the sudden announcement. They have parted ways after 18 years of marriage. However, people close to the couple tell us that this is something that was in the offing for quite sometime now. "Aishwarya moved out of their Cenotaph Road house and started living with her parents since the second lockdown in 2021. Though the reason behind their split is unclear, Rajini tried to pacify things between his daughter and Dhanush and his efforts were in vain," sources add.





Over the last few months, the couple allegedly hasn't been interacting on social media and haven't posted pictures together. Aishwarya and Dhanush last travelled to the US together while the actor shot for his Netflix film The Gray Man, directed by Russo Brothers. Dhanush and Aishwaryaa got married on 18 November 2004. The couple has two sons, Yatra and Linga, who were born in 2006 and 2010 respectively.









Dhanush was last seen in the Bollywood film Atrangi Re co-starring Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar.



