Sara Ali Khan, Amrita Singh seek blessings at Khajrana Ganesh temple in Indore

Published: Jan 18,202212:11 PM

Sara Ali Khan, who is currently shooting for a new film in Indore, recently took out time from her busy schedule to explore the city.

Sara Ali Khan and her mother Amrita Singh (Image source: Instagram)
Bhopal:
On Monday, Sara along with her mother and veteran actor Amrita Singh paid a visit to Indore's famous Khajrana Ganesh temple. 

The two visited the temple around 6:00 pm yesterday and stayed there for a while. After offering prayers to the Lord, Sara took to Instagram and shared a few pictures.

In one of the images, Sara can be seen posing with her mother inside the temple premises.

A few days ago, the mother-daughter duo visited the Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga temple in Ujjain

Such visits prove Sara's inclination towards religious beliefs.

