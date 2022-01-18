18 years of togetherness: Journey of Dhanush and Aishwaryaa

Chennai :

On January 17, the National award-winning actor Dhanush K Raja and director Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth confirmed that they are parting ways after 18 years of marriage. Both of them released a statement on Monday online confirming the breakup and the reason is not yet known.





On Monday night, Dhanush and Aishwaryaa announced their separation with a statement that read, "18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other... The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting, and adapting. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate... We have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better. Please do respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with it."





The announcement came as a surprise to fans and the film fraternity. The couple has been regarded as most beloved in and the news has created a huge flutter.





How and when did the couple meet?





Dhanush and Aishwaryaa both first met on the release day of the actor's debut film 'Kadhal Kondaen'. In an interview to TOI, a few years ago, the actor recalled his first meeting with Aishwaryaa and said, "On the first day's show of Kadhal Kondaen, we as a family went to watch it. By the interval, we were all hugging each other as we knew it would be a hit. Once the film was over, I was about to leave when the cinema owner introduced me to Rajinikanth sir's daughters Aishwarya and Soundarya. We just said hi to each other and left. The next day, Aishwarya sent me a bouquet saying, 'Good work. Keep in touch'. I just took that very seriously. She is two years older than me and we got married two years later after we met."









They then met again through their parents and dated for nearly six months before getting married. They tied their knot on 18th November 2018, when Dhanush was 21 years old and Aishwaryaa was 23. They are parents to two sons - Yatra and Linga, who were born in 2006 and 2010 respectively.





The actor added during the interview, "I like her simplicity. If you think her father is simple, meet Aishwarya. She is 100 times simpler than her father. She treats everybody as an equal and can be friends with anybody. But I also like that she is extremely complicated. She is a good mother to our sons and is bringing them up extremely well."





Dhanush also spoke about his sons and their relationship and he said "My sons are like my friends. When they see me after a long time, they naturally get excited. I try to do as much as I can do in those few days that I get with them. I take them to school and bring them back. I play with them. They really look forward to those things whenever I am in town. It's like any other family and father-son bond."





Couple's work relationship





Dhanush played the lead role in Aishwaryaa's directorial debut of a Tamil romantic thriller '3' and the song from the film 'Kolaveri Di' became an instant and sensational hit. He also made a guest appearance in her movie "Vai Raja Vai". ​





Last year, Dhanush received a National Film Award in the Best Actor category for Asuran along with actor Rajinikanth who was honoured with Dada Saheb Phalke Award for his outstanding contribution to Cinema. Aishwarya had shared pictures of the two happily posing with their medals followed by a picture of herself with them. She captioned the pictures, "They are mine … and this is history #prouddaughter #proudwife."





Here are few pictures of the couple:



