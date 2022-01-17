Mon, Jan 17, 2022

At a place where our paths separate : Dhanush, Aishwaryaa to part ways after 18 years

Published: Jan 17,202211:19 PM

Actor Dhanush and his wife Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth have decided to part ways after 18 years. The couple got married in 2004.

Source: Instagram
The couple made their official announcement through their social media handles. "

"18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well wisher to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjustments and adapting....," they wrote.

"Today we stand at a place where our paths separate. We have decided to part ways and take time to understand us as individuals," the future added.

In her Instagram caption. Aishwarya wrote, "No caption needed. Only love and understanding."

The couple further asked fans, friends and family to support their decision.

