Actress Anushka Shetty remembers 'Arundhati' as film completes 13 years

On Sunday, the Telugu film, which went on to emerge a superhit, completed 13 years.

Anushka Shetty, whose star value increased considerably after her brilliant performance in the spine-chilling horror fantasy flick, took to Instagram to pen her thoughts on the experience of working on the film.

She said, "13 Years for Arundhati! Jejamma - A character once in a lifetime for any actress and I am truly blessed. Thanks to Kodi Rama Krishna garu, Shyam Prasad Reddy garu and the whole team. A very big thank you to all the lovely audience for their support & this movie will be always close to my heart."

The film, which had cinematography by K.K. Senthil Kumar and music by Koti, won a whopping 10 Nandi Awards, which are given by the Andhra Pradesh state government. Of the 10, Anushka Shetty won a Special Jury Award while Sonu Sood won the award for Best Villain.