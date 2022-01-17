The legendary Kathak dancer Birju Maharaj who popularised dance-dramas

Chennai :

Biruju Mohan Nath Mishra or popularly known as Pandit Birju Maharaj was born on Feb 4, 1937, in a Maharaj family of Kathak dancers. His inspiration and training for Kathak were from his two uncles, Shambhu Maharaj and Lachhu Maharaj, and from his father aka Guru Acchan Maharaj, who died when he was nine.





Here are a few facts about the legendary Kathak dancer:





1. Pandit Birju Maharaj was not only well known for his extraordinary performance as a Kathak dancer but he has also practiced for Hindustani classic music and was a vocalist.





2. He is a sensitive poet and a fascinating orator and has honorary doctorate degrees from Banares Hindu University and Khairagarh University.





3. He first started his career as a dance teacher when he was just 13 years old at Sangeet Bharti in New Delhi and two other schools. After retiring in 1998, he opened his own dance school, Kalashram in Delhi.





4. He began performing at the young age of seven and his first significant solo performance was during Manmath Nath Ghosh's Bengal festivities





5. Birju Maharaj has traveled with his father throughout India and has visited Russia, the US, Japan, the UK, UAE, France, Germany, Italy, Austria, and the Czech Republic, among other countries.





6. He has choreographed Madhuri Dixit's famous dances in 'Dil Toh Paagal Hai' and 'Devdas.' and has composed the music, sang for two dance sequences in the legendary Satyajit Ray's Shatranj Ke Khilari.





7. The Kathak maestro has received numerous honours, including India's second-highest civilian award, the Padma Vibhushan. Other honours include the Sangeet Natak Academy Award, the Kalidas Samman, the Nritya Choodamani, the Andhra Ratna, the Nritya Vilas, the Adharshila Shikhar Samman, the Soviet Land Nehru Award, the Shiromani Samman, and the Rajiv Gandhi Peace Award.





8. He has shown considered command over Thumri, Dadra, Bhajan, and Ghazi and was known for being a great storyteller whose performances were marked with personal incidents and were narrated in a way that captivated the audiences.



