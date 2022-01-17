Legendary Kathak dancer Birju Maharaj dies at 83

New Delhi :

Legendary Kathak dancer Birju Maharaj died at his home here in the early hours of Monday, his granddaughter said. He would have been 84 next month.





Maharaj-ji, as he was popularly known, died surrounded by his family and disciples. They were playing antakshari' after dinner when he suddenly took ill, Ragini Maharaj told PTI.





The Kathak exponent, one of India's best known artistes, had been suffering from a kidney ailment and was under dialysis treatment. He probably died of a cardiac arrest, his granddaughter said.





We took him to the hospital immediately but we could not save him, she said.





"With profound grief and sorrow we inform the sad and untimely demise of our most beloved member of the family, Pt. Birju Maharaj Ji. The noble soul left for his heavenly abode on 17th Jan 2022. Pray for the departed soul.. Grief-stricken: Maharaj family," a note read on Swaransh's Instagram account.





Apart from being a renowned Kathak dancer, Pandit Birju Maharaj was also a well-known classical singer and had lent his voice to several films. For his remarkable contribution, the government of India had honoured him with the country's second highest civilian award, Padma Vibhushan, in 1986.