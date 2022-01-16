Kamal Haasan greets Vijay Sethupathi on his birthday

Chennai :

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan on Sunday greeted fellow actor Vijay Sethupathi on his birthday, saying he was an important actor of the next generation of film heroes.





Taking to Twitter, Kamal Haasan, in his birthday greeting in Tamil to Vijay Sethupathi, said, "Vijay Sethupathi does not go after the market. Rather, he is on an independent search. He is one of the important actors of the next generation of heroes. His search and his courage will not go waste. My heartiest birthday wishes to my brother Vijay Sethupathi."





Kamal Haasan was the latest to greet Vijay Sethupathi, who has been inundated with wishes and greetings from fans and celebrities from the film industry.





Several actors, actresses, directors, producers, music directors and film technicians were among those who sent their birthday wishes to the actor.





Actress and TV anchor Divyadarshini wished Vijay Sethupathi saying, "Happiest birthday to one of the best actors of our time, the coolest Vijay Sethupathi sir. Stay the same warm loving person you are sir and give us more blockbuster performances and make us proud Sethu sir. Sending big hugs of love to you."





Actress Neelima Esai wished Vijay Sethupathi, saying, "Years pass by! But this man and his humbleness and care stays the same for every soul he comes across! Such a rare soul he is!! Stay the same and keep spreading the love and warmth Sethu. Happy happy birthday Nanba."



