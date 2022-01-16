Malayalam superstar Mammootty tests Covid+, 'CBI 5' shoot suspended

Malayalam superstar Mammootty tested Covid-19 positive on Sunday. In view of this development, the shooting of his movie franchise 'CBI 5' directed by K. Madhu has been suspended.
Thiruvananthapuram:
Details about the star's health are awaited. 'CBI 5' is the fifth of a series of movies directed by K. Madhu and each of them has been a runaway hit.
Mammootty played the lead role of Sethuraman Iyer in 'CBI 5'. The film has an impressive star cast comprising, among others, Mukesh and Jagathy Sreekumar.
Conversations