Sun, Jan 16, 2022

Malayalam superstar Mammootty tests Covid+, 'CBI 5' shoot suspended

Published: Jan 16,202205:26 PM by IANS

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Malayalam superstar Mammootty tested Covid-19 positive on Sunday. In view of this development, the shooting of his movie franchise 'CBI 5' directed by K. Madhu has been suspended.

Mammootty.
Mammootty.
Thiruvananthapuram:
Details about the star's health are awaited. 'CBI 5' is the fifth of a series of movies directed by K. Madhu and each of them has been a runaway hit.

Mammootty played the lead role of Sethuraman Iyer in 'CBI 5'. The film has an impressive star cast comprising, among others, Mukesh and Jagathy Sreekumar.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations