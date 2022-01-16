'Vijay Sethupathi is the sweetest, greatest, nicest human being': Vignesh Shivan

Chennai :

The director took to social media to pen a heartfelt note to Vijay Sethupathi on the occasion of the actor's birthday.

In the note, Vignesh Shivan said, "Happy birthday to you Makkal Selvan!!! You are the rarest combination of being the sweetest, greatest, nicest human being and also an outstanding actor!

"You inspire me in every shot I take of you! I write better to impress you! Your talent inspires me! Just want to hang around and make more amazing moments with you on screen and off screen. Loads of love & respect to you!! My herovae!

"Keep spreading love. Keep helping others... Keep being nice to so many of us...In the long run, you would have won more people and more hearts for your clear conscience and pure intentions!

"'Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal', 'Naanum Rowdy Dhaan' and to all the other films I am waiting to do with you my herovae."