First look of director Venkat Prabhu's 'Manmatha Leelai' out

Chennai :

Like most other Venkat Prabhu films, this one too promises to have a generous dose of humour in it.

The film, which features Ashok Selvan in the lead, will have music by Venkat Prabhu's younger brother Premgi Amaren and cinematography by Tamizh Azhagan.

Taking to Twitter to release the first look of the film, Venkat Prabhu said the film would be a 'fun quirky ride'.The director also dropped enough hints to suggest that this film would be completed swiftly. The Telugu version of the film has been titled 'Manmadaleela'.

Ashok Selvan, who plays the lead in the film, too posted the first look on his timeline.

He said, "From a fanboy to working with Venkat Prabhu anna, a surreal moment for me. Presenting you the first look of 'Manmatha Leeai', a Venkat Prabhu Quickie! Film is a blast!"

The film has three heroines - Samyuktha Hegde, Smruthi Venkat and Riya Suman.