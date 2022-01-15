The 'M' factor in VP's Manmatha Leelai continues after Mankatha and Maanaadu

Chennai :

Director Venkat Prabhu's Maanaadu has crossed its 50 days of theatrical run and is still running strong. Meanwhile, the title announcement of his next film featuring Ashok Selvan in the lead was made on Saturday. The film produced by Rockfort Entertainment T Muruganandham has been titled Manmatha Leelai. "It was also Kamal Haasan-KB Balachander's film title that was released in 1976. Kamal sir played a casanova in the film. Ashok Selvan too plays one in this story, which is entirely different. We started the shooting of the movie without a title. It was Ashok, who suggested Manmatha Leelai as the title and we liked it," Venkat Prabhu tells DT Next.





This will be the director's release right after a biggie like Maanaadu. "This is not as big as Maanaadu. In fact, we shot the entire film in lockdown while Maanaadu was getting postponed. This will be a casual and an entertaining film," he adds. Venkat Prabhu says that the film is targeted at the adult audiences. "However, this isn't an adult film. I explored something different when I made Goa. This film will have some maturity to it. This is not on the vulgar lines. It is about a guy, who is three-timing and whether or not he gets caught is the crux of the story. It will have it's own edge-of-the seat moments," says the director.





The title of his blockbuster films begin with Man (Mankatha) or Maan (Maanaadu) and now Manmatha Leelai. Ask if that has become his sentiment after huge successes. "I really didn't notice it until you brought it up now. It is a pure coincidence but I feel like somehow it fell in place," he smiles. The director also hints about a possible theatrical release. "When we screened the film to a select section of the audience, they liked it and said that Manmatha Leelai will be received well in theatres. We had initially planned it as an OTT movie," he clarifies.













Venkat Prabhu's taglines after the title are as popular and big as the films themselves. While his Biriyani was a Venkat Prabhu Diet and Maanaadu was a Venkat Prabhu Politics, what would be Manmatha Leelai? "It is a Venkat Prabhu Quickie. You can interpret it the way you want to," he concludes with a laugh. Manmatha Leelai has Samyuktha Hegde, Smruthi Venkat and Riya Suman as female leads. Premgi Amaren has composed the music.



