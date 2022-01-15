Zayn Malik returns to Instagram after month-long hiatus

Washington :

Singer-songwriter Zayn Malik has returned to Instagram after almost a month-long hiatus. The 'Pillowtalk' singer shared a selfie on the photo-sharing application, his first Instagram post in over a month.





In the snap, the hitmaker looks off-camera while rocking glasses, a black leather jacket, and a full beard. He didn't include a caption for the photo. Prior to his latest post, Zayn hadn't shared a photo on his Instagram feed since December 10. The 29-year-old singer has been laying low since his alleged dispute with Yolanda Hadid, the mother of his ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid, with whom Zayn shares daughter Khai Hadid Malik. As per People magazine, in October 2021, he pleaded no contest to multiple charges of harassment against Gigi and Yolanda following a volatile September argument at their Pennsylvania home, according to court documents. The 'One Direction' alum was charged with four counts of harassment after an incident on September 29 in which he allegedly "grabbed [Yolanda] and shoved her into a dresser, causing mental anguish and physical pain," the documents stated.















