Producers Guild to honour George Lucas, Kathleen Kennedy

Los Angeles :

Lucas and Kennedy are being recognised both as individuals and for their collective leadership of Lucasfilm, the crucible of the 'Star Wars' franchise that Lucas created in 1971.

Likening it to a "rebel base" outside Hollywood, Lucas led the Bay Area-based production banner from its inception until October 2012, when he sold the studio and what 'Variety' calls the banner's golden vault of 'Star Wars' IP to Disney for $4 billion.

A veteran who started her career as Steven Spielberg's associate in 'Raiders of the Lost Ark' (1981), Kennedy was a partner in Kennedy/Marshall Co. with producer (and her husband) Frank Marshall for 20 years before she became president of Lucasfilm. Before that, Kennedy and Marshall co-founded the Amblin production banner with Steven Spielberg.

"I am very honoured to share this award with George Lucas who has inspired a generation of filmmakers who were coming of age, not only through his storytelling but through technological innovation that unlocked our imagination," Kennedy said.

The Producers Guild Awards, according to 'Variety', were postponed earlier this month from their original date of February 26 out of concerns about the surge in Covid-19 infection rates in Los Angeles County.