Fri, Jan 14, 2022

Arulnithi's 'D Block' gets U/A certificate

Published: Jan 14,202211:09 PM by IANS

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Produced by Aravinnd Singh, the film has music by Ron Ethan Yohann. Interestingly, the film's producer is also its cameraman.

Trailer announcement poster of 'D Block'
Trailer announcement poster of 'D Block'
Chennai:
Director Vijay Kumar Rajendran's upcoming film 'D Block', featuring actor Arulnithi in the lead, has been cleared by the Censor Board with a 'U/A' certificate.

The film, which has Avantika Mishra of 'Meeku Mathrame Cheptha' fame, playing the female lead, is a thriller that takes place in a college.

Produced by Aravinnd Singh, the film has music by Ron Ethan Yohann. Interestingly, the film's producer is also its cameraman.

The film has been edited by Ganesh Siva. Sources close to the unit of the film say that it will convey a strong social message to audiences.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations