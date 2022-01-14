Nakuul Mehta, Disha Parmar delighted as 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2' hits century

Mumbai :

Talking about how elated she is on the show crossing the 100-episode mark, Disha said: "Feels like it was only yesterday when I was first approached to play Priya in the show and now it's been a hundred episodes already! With time, our character arches have beautifully evolved. Priya has given me a new meaning in life. She has given me so much love from the audience and even from my family members. It's absolutely unbelievable that we are a hundred episodes old already!"





Nakuul also echoed the feelings of his co-star saying: "It's definitely a milestone and the journey has been beautiful and exciting. Ram is a very special character and I have loved bringing him alive onscreen for the viewers. Through my travels in the last few weeks, it's been overwhelming to receive the love I have been getting for the show be it London or Delhi. Grateful to the wonderful ensemble I get to jam with each day on set."





"I want to thank our fans for supporting our journey and for helping us reach here. Here's to a hundred, even a thousand more episodes! May we always stay in the hearts of our audiences and may we keep giving them reasons to keep coming back to #RaYA," he concludes.





'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.