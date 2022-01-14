Actor Sibi Sathyaraj urges people to get themselves vaccinated

Chennai :

Taking to Instagram to express his Pongal greetings, the young actor posted a video clip in which he said, "It is sad to see Covid numbers rising during festival time. Because, when Covid is around, we won't be able to celebrate carefree.





"The joy of a festival lies in the fact that we go and visit friends, relatives and exchange plesantries. However, with Covid around, we now have to maintain social distancing and wear masks.





"However, there is a silver lining. The small good thing about this entire exercise is that several doctors are now expressing the opinion that the intensity of the wave this time around is much less, thanks to the large number of those who have got themselves vaccinated twice.





"So, the point here is those who haven't got themselves vaccinated, please get yourself vaccinated. Those who have taken one dose, take the second one. If you are eligible, please take the booster dose as well. The other good news is that the government has now approved vaccination for those in the age group of 15 to 18 years," he said.