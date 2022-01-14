25YearsofIruvar: Enchanting experience in my journey, writes Mohanlal

Chennai :

Veteran actor Mohanlal took to his social media and shared a set of photos recalling his memories of acting in Maniratnam's magnus opus "Iruvar" and penned a heartfelt note. He wrote, "Iruvar, One of the most enchanting experiences in my cinematic journey!"









Marking 25 years of Iruvar, fans are sharing tweets about how the film was a classic, ahead of its time and still holds a special place in the Tamil film industry.





‘Iruvar’ directed and written by Maniratnam was released on 14 January 1997. The movie chronicles the bond between Anandan (Mohanlal), a struggling actor, and Tamil Selvam (Prakash Raj) a writer who is part of a political party. The film is in the backdrop of cinema mixed with politics in Tamil Nadu and is inspired by the real lives of late MGR, M Karunanidhi, and J Jayalalithaa. It has a stellar cast of actors that included Mohanlal, Prakash Raj, Aishwarya Rai, Kalpana Iyer, Gautami, Revathi, Tabu, and many more. The music for the film was composed by AR Rahman and the Cinematography was done by Santhosh Sivan.





Even though the film had its set of controversies and censoring issues, actor Mohanlal received much praise for his portrayal and it became one of his iconic roles in his filmography. The single-shot and the masterfully making by Maniratnam still remains in the hearts of Cinema lovers.