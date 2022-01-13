Here are Pooja Hegde's five releases in 2022

Mumbai :

Actress Pooja Hegde, who dabbles in different film industries, will have a busy 2022 as she has five films lined up for release.





Her upcoming films for this year include Vijay Thalapathy's 'Beast', 'Cirkus' opposite Ranveer Singh, 'Acharya' with Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan, 'Radhe Shyam' opposite Prabhas and a yet-untitled film opposite Mahesh Babu.





Thrilled about launching into a happening year, Pooja shares, "Despite the challenges, last year has been so giving and inspiring for me. All the love that 'Most Eligible Bachelor' got in theatres was overwhelming. It made me feel like a newcomer."





Her goal for 2022 is to work with people with a knack for brilliant storytelling, "As for 2022, I'm more determined to jam with brilliant minds and give the audience cinema that is worth remembering. I want to explore spaces of my craft that excite the audience, makers and me."