Naai Sekar Returns team takes off to London for pre-production work

Chennai :

The team of Vadivelu’s comeback film Naai Sekar Returns is in London for the film’s pre production work. Produced by Lyca and directed by Suraaj.





Composer of the film Santhosh Narayanan has commenced his music work. A source close to the film unit told DT Next, “The story revolves around Vadivelu and several breed of dogs. The songs and the background music for the film is as important as the story. Hence, Santhosh is making music at the highest quality that are available in London.” Naai Sekar Returns has Redin Kingsley, Anand Raj and Seshu in important roles. The makers also recorded one of the songs crooned by Vadivelu himself at a studio in London.



