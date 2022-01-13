Mark Antony will be something I haven’t touched as a composer: GV Prakash

Chennai :

Vishal-Adhik Ravichandran’s upcoming project Mark Antony was officially announced a few days ago. On Wednesday, the makers officially announced that GV Prakash is on board the film as the composer.





Talking to DT Next on the announcement, GV Prakash says, “I am glad to collaborate with Adhik yet again after Trisha Illana Nayanthara. He has been a good friend and our friendship has reflected on the work we do. Moreover, I am looking forward to working with Vishal and Vinod Kumar as well. The fresh combination will raise expectations.” The composer-actor adds that Mark Antony has a script that is not like his previous films in Tamil.





“It’s a new genre for me totally and a first in Tamil. In a way it reminds me of the way I worked for Gangs Of Wasseypur’s music. But Tamil audience are in for something special with Mark Antony,” he tells us.





Earlier in the day, the director of the film Adhik took to social media and wrote, “Very happy to welcome the ‘Isai asuran’ on board, the most wanted musical gangster G V Prakash sir for actor Vishal’s Mark Antony. Super happy to work with you again sir.” (sic). The shooting of the film is expected to go on floors in February. The gangster flick has SJ Suryah in an important role. The other cast and crew of the film will be announced in coming days.







