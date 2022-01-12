Now I am ready for you 2022 : Trisha on testing Covid negative

Chennai :

Actor Trisha Krishnan, who tested Covid positive in London, on Tuesday announced that she had tested negative for the infection.





"Never been happier to read the word negative on a report. Thank you all for your love and prayers. Now I am ready for you 2022," she posted.



Now I’m ready for you 2022🌟 pic.twitter.com/3Cbn9QAXi0 — Trish (@trishtrashers) January 12, 2022

The actress went on a Christmas and New Year vacation and has now quarantined herself in the United Kingdom capital.





Taking to social media, Trisha wrote, "Despite taking all the precautions and safety measures, I tested positive just a little before the New Year. You name the symptoms, I had it. Even though it was one of my most harrowing weeks, I am recovering and feel better."