Now I am ready for you 2022 : Trisha on testing Covid negative

Actor Trisha Krishnan, who tested Covid positive in London, on Tuesday announced that she had tested negative for the infection.

Actor Trisha Krishnan (Source: Twitter)
"Never been happier to read the word negative on a report. Thank you all for your love and prayers. Now I am ready for you 2022," she posted.

The actress went on a Christmas and New Year vacation and has now quarantined herself in the United Kingdom capital. 

Taking to social media, Trisha wrote, "Despite taking all the precautions and safety measures, I tested positive just a little before the New Year. You name the symptoms, I had it. Even though it was one of my most harrowing weeks, I am recovering and feel better."

