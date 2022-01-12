Rumours on relationship with Nidhhi Agerwal hit STR’s wedding plans

Chennai :

A few days ago, tinseltown was abuzz with news that Silambarasan TR aka STR and his Eeswaran movie co-star Nidhhi Agerwal are in a relationship and will tie the knot soon.





While there is no clarity anywhere on the reports yet, here is some inside information on it. Sources in K’town told DT Next that STR and Nidhhi aren’t seeing each other. “They shared a good rapport while shooting for Eeswaran and there is nothing more to it.





In fact, STR was almost engaged to a Bengaluru-based girl that was about to take place in January. However, the latest rumours about him has irked the girl’s family and has almost ended a potential marriage,” a source informs us. Silambarasan’s parents T Rajendar and Usha Rajendar are upset with the linkup rumours.





“This has upset everyone in TR’s family including STR. The family is trying to put things back on track for their eldest son. We will know if the Bengaluru-based family will try to sort things out and go ahead with the wedding.” STR recently wrapped up the shoot of Vendhu Thaninthathu Kaadu directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon.







