Covid third wave can be challenging but this too shall pass: Producer Dhananjayan

Chennai :

On Monday, Dhananjayan had announced his recovery on social media, saying, "Covid-19 is real. It's painful & takes away all your energies for seven to 10 days. Completed nine days of treatment for Covid-19 & just getting back to work. Still tiredness is there. Wear Mask always, check your health parameters regularly and don't take Covid lightly."





On Tuesday, Dhananjayan, who is co-producing actor Vijay Antony's upcoming film with director Vijay Milton, 'Mazhai Pidikatha Manithan', said, "Yes Friends. Covid third wave is challenging and difficult for most of us. It affects us professionally, personally and financially. But that doesn't mean we become pessimistic, negative & nasty against anyone or the world. This too shall pass & we will overcome. Stay Positive."





Interestingly, the statements of the producer come a day after actor Vijay Antony lashed out at the pandemic, saying it was making the rich richer and turning the poor into beggars and that it would be better if someone dropped a bomb on the world and destroyed it once and for all.