Actress Keerthy Suresh tests Covid positive with mild symptoms

Chennai :

Joining the list of K'town celebrities who contracted the coronavirus virus, actress Keerthy Suresh on Tuesday confirmed that she has tested positive for Covid.





In her social media post, the National award winning actress said that she has tested positive for the virus with mild symptoms. "Despite taking all precautionary and safety measures, I have tested positive for Covid with mild symptoms. I am currently in isolation and under safe care. Those who came in contact with me kindly get yourself tested," she wrote.













The actress had recently wrapped up her schedule for Saani Kaayidham.The movie, directed by Arun Matheshwaran and produced by Screen Scene Entertainment, will premiere on Amazon Prime in February.



