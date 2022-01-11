Actor Sathyaraj recovers from Covid, discharged from hospital

Chennai :

Tamil actor Sathyaraj, who was undergoing treatment for Covid at a private hospital in the city, has been discharged.





Says a source close to the actor, who is known across the country for his role as Kattappa in the blockbuster 'Baahubali', "Sathyaraj sir responded well to the treatment. He has now recovered from Covid and was discharged from the hospital on Monday night. He has returned home."





The source says that although the actor has completely recovered, he has been advised to quarantine himself in his home for a week.





There has been a sudden spurt in the number of celebrities from the Tamil and Telugu film industries testing positive for Covid ever since the new year began.





Actor Sathyaraj and director Priyadarshan were among the first this year to announce that they had tested positive for Covid.



