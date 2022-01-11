Be responsible for the sake of others, says Khushbu Sundar

Chennai :

Actress-politician Khushbu Sundar, who has tested positive for Covid, has asked people to be responsible, not only for their own sake but also for the sake of others as well.





The actress took to social media on Tuesday to urge people to isolate themselves, should they exhibit any signs of Covid-19, no matter how mild the symptoms were.





The actress said, "Being responsible is being intelligent. Omicron is spreading like wildfire. My symptoms are extremely mild but that may not be the case with others. Be responsible not only for own but others too. Get tested, get isolated if any signs, however mild. But please do not panic. Take care."





The actress, who had announced on Monday that she had tested positive for Covid, said that she was feeling better on Tuesday.





"Waking up feeling better than yesterday...I am sure tomorrow will be better than today. Always look forward to better your today. Have a wonderful day friends," she said.