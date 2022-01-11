In pics: STR bestowed with honorary doctorate

Chennai :

Actor-director Silambarasan TR aka STR was on Tuesday honoured with a doctorate by Vels University for his excellence in the field of cinema. Several pictures of the actor dressed up for the ceremony went viral on social media with fans showering love.





Talking about it, Dr Ishari K Ganesh, founder, chairman, and Chancellor of Vels University said, “This is acknowledgement to Silambarasan talent and contribution to cinema. We at Vels University have unanimously decided that actor Silambarasan TR would be the worthy recipient of this honorary doctorate. I would like to clarify that it has nothing to do with the fact that the actor is a part of movies produced by Vels Film International.”





















In the Kollywood circle, actors like MG Ramachandran, Sivaji Ganesan, Kamal Haasan, Vijay, Vikram have been conferred with this prestigious honour so far.

Here are some of the pics from the ceremony:







































































