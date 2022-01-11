Nadiya is my dream girl since college, now I am playing her husband: Joju

Chennai :

It was all laughter and fun even before our call could be patched with Nadiya, Joju George and Arjun Das. Nadiya and Joju play a couple in the episode titled Mouname Paarvaiyai directed by Madhumitha while Arjun Das plays the lead in Loners directed by Halitha Shameem. The trailer saw Joju George in a chef’s apron walking out of the kitchen and the trio’s conversation too was revolving around the same while we could hear the word ‘biryani’ from Nadiya. So as we enter the chat, Nadiya spills the beans. “We all must certainly taste Joju’s biryani. Though he struggled a bit to make it on the sets, it was really delicious. After we finish promoting Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyaadha... I guess we should head to Joju’s house and see what he would cook for us,” she says. The National award winning actor Joju George starts blushing but when we ask him about his signature dish, he gets started. “Not only biriyani. Every dish I make is my signature dish. Trust me they all taste well and I would cook for you,” he laughs.





The actor plays Nadiya’s husband in Mouname Paarvaiyai, who he calls his dream girl. Joju looks convincing as her husband in the trailer. “Nadiya has been my dream girl since my college days and to play her husband in the episode. If you believe that I have been convincing enough, the credit should go to director Madhumitha. It was completely her vision of what she wanted from us,” he adds. Nadiya has been a dream girl for the audience across generations for almost four decades. Looking back at it, she says, “I am humbled and thankful that my fans still have the same love for me when I started off my career. Coming to the anthology, it is good to see that storytelling has evloved and there are different mediums to convey stories. Though I am not tech savvy, I am glad that Amazon Prime has brought us all together for a wonderful collaboration,” she tells us.





Just like his episode’s title, Arjun Das is pretty becoming a loner, in the conversation. Arjun Das could have been Halitha’s obvious choice too when the title is Loners. “I am glad that Halitha chose me for the role. This is something in which I have played a boy-next-door character and not intense like my previous project. Loners has Lijumol Jose playing the female lead and it’s about how people communicate on phones and video calls. Pretty much an extension of our lives during the pandemic,” he says. Arjun Das is recognised for his base voice and intonations but he feels his x-factor wouldn’t overshadow his performances in a long run. “I am not trying to break any stereotypes. Probably the first thing that I am noticed for is my voice and that acceptance itself for me. The onus is on me to put more effort and I need to work hard on my craft to convince them.”





Joju on a concluding note says, “Mouname Paarvaiyai has a special treatment and a theme to it. Moreover, there is so much positivity in it.” Nadiya adds to his point, and remarks, “The film will show us how important communication is between a couple and what it does to relationships at different stages. Madhumitha has touched each of those points beautifully.”



