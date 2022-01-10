Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya confident about success of 'Bangarraju'

Hyderabad :

The musical night event of Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya-starrer 'Bangarraju' was held in Hyderabad as the father-son duo sounded confident about the movie's success.





Nagarjuna, during his speech, revealed that the theatrical trailer of 'Bangarraju' will be launched on January 11, a couple of days before the movie hits the screens.





The 'Manmadhudu' actor also remembers January 14, the release date of 'Bangarraju', as an important day for Annapurna Studios, because it was founded on the same date.





As the movie is prepping up with the other release formalities, Nagarjuna said, "Bangarraju is a proper Sankranthi festival film. It can be enjoyed with your friends and family this Sankranthi season."





Naga Chaitanya thanked his team who had made it to the movie's release even during the pandemic. As Chaitanya lauded director Kalyan Krishna, music director Anup Rubens, and the other team members, he became quite emotional.





"Telugu's classical movie 'Manam' is one of the best movies for our family. Anup, who composed a blockbuster album for 'Manam' has hit the bull's eye for 'Bangarraju', as I see all the songs from the movie have become viral", Chaitanya said.





Chaitanya also conveyed that the movie will bring in the festivity. "Bangarraju has imbibed all the aspects of entertainment. We will bring the Sankranthi festival to the theatres."





The music event ended on a high note, creating much buzz on the upcoming release of 'Bangarraju'. Krithi Shetty, Faria Abdullah, other actresses, and the entire team were present at the musical event.





Naga Chaitanya and Nagarjuna are to appear on the screen together in this movie, which is billed as a socio-fantasy drama, touted to be a sequel to 'Soggade Chinni Nayana'.





Helmed by Kalyan Krishna, the movie also stars Ramya Krishna, Krithi Shetty, Faria Abdulla, and others in important roles.





While many other biggies like 'Bheemla Nayak', 'Radhe Shyam', and 'RRR' backed off from the Sankranthi race, 'Bangarraju' is set for theatrical release on January 14.