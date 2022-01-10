Mj Rodriguez becomes first black trans woman to win a Golden Globe

Los Angeles :

The 31-year-old actress was named Best Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Blanca Rodriguez-Evangelista in the hit show 'Pose', which centers on the drag culture of the 1980s, reports femalefirst.co.uk.





Reacting on Instagram, Mj wrote: "OMG OMGGG!!!! @goldenglobes Wow! You talking about sickening birthday present! Thank you! This is the door that is going to Open the door for many more young talented individuals. They will see that it is more than possible."





The star, who had celebrated her 31st birthday just two days before her win, added how the "door is now open" for fellow LGBTQAI talent to "reach the stars."





She added: "They will see that a young Black Latina girl from Newark New Jersey who had a dream, to change the minds others would WITH LOVE. LOVE WINS. To my young LGBTQAI babies WE ARE HERE the door is now open now reach the stars!!!!! @goldenglobes."





Mj concluded her statement by speaking out about her fellow nominees, which included the likes of Uzo Adaubo for 'In Treatment' and Jennifer Aniston for her role in 'The Morning Show'.

















She wrote: "To the nominees we are Queens. I'm so happy to share space with you! Each and every last one of you women are phenomenal."