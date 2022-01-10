Mon, Jan 10, 2022

'Vikram Vedha' to release in September 2022, Hrithik Roshan's first look revealed on his birthday

Published: Jan 10,202211:22 AM by Online Desk

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Actor Hrithik Roshan's upcoming neo-noir action crime thriller Vikram Vedha is set to be theatrically released on September 30, the makers announced on Monday.

Actor Hrithik Roshan (Image Source :Twitter/Hrithik Roshan
Actor Hrithik Roshan (Image Source :Twitter/Hrithik Roshan
Mumbai:
On the occasion of Roshan's 48th birthday, they also revealed the actor's first look from the film, which features him as Vedha, a gangster.

The official handle of production house T-Series took to Twitter and wrote, "Here's wishing Hrithik Roshan a very happy birthday! Delighted to present the first look of Vedha in #VikramVedha. Hitting the cinemas worldwide on 30th September 2022."

Based on the Indian folktale Vikram aur Betaal, the film tells the story of a tough police officer Vikram, played by Saif Ali Khan, who sets out to track down and kill an equally tough gangster (Roshan).

The film also stars Radhika Apte in a pivotal role.

"Vikram Vedha" is the remake of a Tamil blockbuster of the same name, which starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi.

The film is directed by Pushkar and Gayatri, who also helmed the 2017 original.

"Vikram Vedha" is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series Films and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks and YNOT Studios Production.

It is produced by S Sashikanth and Bhushan Kumar.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations