Aishwarya Rajesh releases trailer of Lakshmi Menon thriller 'AGP'

The film has evoked considerable interest in film buffs as this will be the first time that Lakshmi Menon will be seen playing the solo lead in a film.

The trailer of the film shows that the story of the film revolves around a hospital which is in the news for all the wrong reasons. Patients visiting the hospital, we are told, are committing suicide. The protagonist is seen explaining to a nurse that she had bought her boyfriend to the hospital to get a bandage on his leg removed. However, an hour later, she says, he isn't there.

The trailer keeps viewers guessing if whether the film is a horror thriller or a psychological thriller.

Cinematography for the film is by Santhosapandi and music has been scored by Jaikrish.The film, produced by KSR, has editing by Chandrakumar.