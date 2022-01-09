On Hrithik's birthday, 'Vikram Vedha' makers to reveal first glimpse

Mumbai :

"On the occasion of Hrithik Roshan's birthday tomorrow, makers of #VikramVedha to reveal his first glimpse as Vedha," shared the makers of the film.

The movie is directed by writer-directors Pushkar and Gayatri and also stars R. Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi, reports variety.com.

The film, a neo-noir action thriller based on the Indian folktale 'Vikram aur Betaal', tells the story of a tough police officer who sets out to track down and kill an equally tough gangster.

'Vikram Vedha', which also stars Radhika Apte and Saif Ali Khan, is produced by T-Series and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks and YNOT Studios.

It is scheduled to hit the screens on September 30, 2022.