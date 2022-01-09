Tamil actor Vishnu Vishal collaborates with Telugu star Ravi Teja for 'Ravanasura'

Hyderabad :

Though there is no official confirmation, it is reported that Vishnu Vishal might star in Ravi Teja's upcoming movie 'Ravanasura'.

Ravi Teja and Vishnu Vishal are expected to appear on screen together for the movie 'Ravanasura', which is being directed by Sudheer Varma.

Though Vishnu did not reveal any details about the movie, he simply conveyed through his social media handles, that he is to collaborate with Ravi Teja for their next.

"With The #MassMaharaja @RaviTeja_offl sir..Starting the year with a fantastic collaboration..A super positive actor and great human being...Someone who believed in me right from our first meeting..Official details soon:) But right now time to stay safe and stay strong," the 'Ratsasan' actor wrote.

Vishnu Vishal was last seen in Rana Daggubati-starrer 'Aranya'. Now that Vishnu is gearing up for 'Ravanasura', it marks his maiden project in Tollywood, while it is Ravi Teja's 70th movie.

Bankrolled by Abhishek Nama of Abhishek Pictures in association with RT Teamworks, 'Ravanasura' is expected to go on floors soon after Sankranti.