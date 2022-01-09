'And Just Like That...': Sarah Jessica Parker wears a lehnga, call it a sari

New Delhi :

In a recent episode of the reboot of the cult classic 'Sex And The City' christened 'And Just Like That', actress Sarah Jessica Parker was seen sashaying a lehenga by Indian designers Falguni and Shane Peacock.





The actress kind of had an oops moment in the episode, where she called the Indian attire a saree.





In an episode revolving around the festival of Diwali, Sarah's iconic character Carrie Bradshaw wore a Falguni and Shane Peacock lehenga and called it a saree in the show, which is known for dressing the actresses in some of the most iconic and memorable ensembles.





In the episode, Seema, played by English actress with Indian roots Sarita Choudhury, invites Carrie to her intimate family Diwali party and takes her shopping to a luxurious Indian boutique in New York.