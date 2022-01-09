STR to be honoured with a doctorate for his contribution to cinema

“This is acknowledgement to Silambarasan talent and contribution to cinema.
Chennai: Actor-director Silambarasan TR aka STR to be has been honoured with a doctorate by Vels University for his excellence in the field of cinema. Talking about it, Dr. Ishari K Ganesh, founder, chairman, and Chancellor of Vels University said, “This is acknowledgement to Silambarasan talent and contribution to cinema. We at Vels University have unanimously decided that actor Silambarasan TR would be the worthy recipient of this honorary doctorate. I would like to clarify that it has nothing to do with the fact that the actor is a part of movies produced by Vels Film International.”
