Covid-positive Swara Bhasker slams trolls wishing her death

Mumbai :

Actress Swara Bhasker, who tested Covid positive on Friday, has clapped back at trollers, who have wished her "death".





Swara on Friday shared on Twitter that she has been isolated and is in quarantine. She even shared her symptoms.





She wrote: "Hello Covid! Just got my RT-PCR test resulted and have tested positive. Been isolating & in quarantine. Symptoms include fever, a splitting headache and loss of taste. Double vaccinated so hope this passes soon. SO grateful for family & to be at home. Stay safe everyone."





The actress later shared a screenshot of her name trending on Twitter, where several users wrote 'Rest In Hell' with a picture of Swara.





Clapping back at her haters, Swara wrote: "And to my dear Nafrati Chintus and trolls praying for my demise.. doston apni bhaavnaaein kaabooo mein rakho.. mujhey kuch ho gaya toh aapki rozi roti chhin jaaegi.. ghar kaisey chalega (Friends keep your feelings in control If something happens to me, how would you run your household?)".



