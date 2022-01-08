Not Anirudh, Ghibran to compose music for Ajith's next

Chennai :

In the latest twists and turns of events, composer Ghibran is reported to have been roped in as the music director for Ajith's 61st film that will be yet again directed by Vinoth and produced by Boney Kapoor. Last week, there were reports doing rounds that Anirudh Ravichander has been finalised as the music director for AK 61 aka Ajithkumar 61. However, Vinoth decided to go ahead with Ghibran as their previous collaboration Theeran Adhigaram Ondru was a huge success.





All is not well between Yuvan and Team Valimai?





Things started taking a U-Turn after Ghibran was roped in to compose the background music for Ajith's upcoming Valimai by director Vinoth. Though we don't know the exact reasons behind what prompted the director to do so, a tinseltown source told DT Next, "Yuvan hasn't issued an NOC for team Valimai for Ghibran to compose the background music. Boney Kapoor has been in talks with Yuvan and we will know soon." There are also rumours that the blockbuster combination of Ajith and Yuvan may not work together again. However, K'town is hoping that these are mere rumours and they collaborate in the near future.



