Actress Trisha tests positive for Covid in London

Actress Trisha Krishnan, who left for London a few days ago has tested positive for Covid-19. The actress went on a Christmas and New Year vacation and has now quarantined herself in the United Kingdom capital.





Taking to social media, Trisha wrote, "Despite taking all the precautions and safety measures, I tested positive just a little before the New Year. You name the symptoms, I had it. Even though it was one of my most harrowing weeks, I am recovering and feel better.









Thanks to vaccinations. I request everyone to do the same and mask up. Hoping to clear my tests and fly back home soon. My heartfelt thanks to the best family and friends I have and for all the prayers," (sic). The actress was shooting for her web series Brinda prior to her departure. She also has Rangi and Ponniyin Selvan in various stages of production.





Soon after this, veteran director and actor Priyadarshan and Sathyaraj too tested positive for Covid respectively.