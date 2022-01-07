After Mahesh Babu, music director Thaman tests positive for Covid

Chennai :

Taking to Twitter, Thaman said that despite being fully vaccinated he tested positive for the virus and has quarantined himself as per doctor's advice.





"I have tested positive for Covid-19 with mild symptoms, despite taking all the necessary precautions and being double vaccinated. I have quarantined myself and am following safety protocols under the advice of my doctors. I request everyone who have come in contact with me to please get themselves tested. I urge everyone to follow the Covid safety protocols and get vaccinated. Stay Safe. Always grateful for your support. (sic)," he wrote.





Last Night Was My First Night tat I laughed Sooooooo muchhhhhh lol 🤣🤣🤣🤣



With this bunch of timing ⏱genius Humans on planet earth 🌍 darlings ♥️ @Siva_Kartikeyan@NaveenPolishety@anudeepfilm@manojdft@iamarunviswa 🥁🥁🥁🥁🍭🍭🍭🍭#SK20 🎵⭐️ pic.twitter.com/TvyZk6UTlf — thaman S (@MusicThaman) January 6, 2022

Thaman had recently met actor Sivakarthikeyan, actor Naveen Polishetty and director Anudeep and Cinematographer Manoj.