After Mahesh Babu, music director Thaman tests positive for Covid

Music director Thaman tested positive for Covid days after he met actor Mahesh Babu, who contracted the virus recently. A few days ago, Thaman, Mahesh Babu and director Trivikram Srinivas met in Dubai and discussed their next project.
God bless ❤️ pic.twitter.com/b7a5CCnYbv— thaman S (@MusicThaman) January 7, 2022
Last Night Was My First Night tat I laughed Sooooooo muchhhhhh lol 🤣🤣🤣🤣— thaman S (@MusicThaman) January 6, 2022
With this bunch of timing ⏱genius Humans on planet earth 🌍 darlings ♥️ @Siva_Kartikeyan@NaveenPolishety@anudeepfilm@manojdft@iamarunviswa 🥁🥁🥁🥁🍭🍭🍭🍭#SK20 🎵⭐️ pic.twitter.com/TvyZk6UTlf
Conversations