After Mahesh Babu, music director Thaman tests positive for Covid

Published: Jan 07,202208:13 PM

Music director Thaman tested positive for Covid days after he met actor Mahesh Babu, who contracted the virus recently. A few days ago, Thaman, Mahesh Babu and director Trivikram Srinivas met in Dubai and discussed their next project.

Music Director Thaman
Taking to Twitter, Thaman said that despite being fully vaccinated he tested positive for the virus and has quarantined himself as per doctor's advice.

"I have tested positive for Covid-19 with mild symptoms, despite taking all the necessary precautions and being double vaccinated. I have quarantined myself and am following safety protocols under the advice of my doctors. I request everyone who have come in contact with me to please get themselves tested. I urge everyone to follow the Covid safety protocols and get vaccinated. Stay Safe. Always grateful for your support. (sic)," he wrote. 

Thaman had recently met actor Sivakarthikeyan, actor Naveen Polishetty and director Anudeep and Cinematographer Manoj.

