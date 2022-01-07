'Butter' from BTS ranked most downloaded song in the US

Seoul :

'Butter' topped the charts in the country with 1.89 million downloads sold, according to an annual year-end report released by MRC Data and Billboard jointly on Thursday (U.S. Time). In 2020, the group's 'Dynamite' was the top seller with 1.26 million sold.

The summery disco-pop song was released in May as the group's second English-language song and stayed for 10 non-consecutive weeks atop the 'Billboard Hot 100' chart. Including 'Butter', only 40 songs have achieved the feat in Billboard history.

Coming in a distant second place in the year-end ranking was 'Fancy Like' by Walker Hayes, which sold 499,000 downloads. 'Butter' was the only song that sold more than 1 million downloads in the United States last year.

The South Korean group, in fact, showed a strong presence in the digital song sales category. It took four of the top 10 posts, with 'Permission to Dance' in third place with 404,000 downloads; 'Dynamite' in sixth with 308,000; and 'My Universe', a collaboration single with British rock band Coldplay, in seventh place with 287,000 downloads.

BTS also topped the top-selling physical album list with its fourth full-length album 'Map of the Soul: 7' in 2020, but failed to hit the list in the year gone by.