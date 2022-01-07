Ashish Verma recollects shooting for 'Atrangi Re', calls it a heartwarming experience

Mumbai :

Actor Ashish Verma, who was recently seen in Aanand L Rai's 'Atrangi Re', has called the film's shoot a memorable experience given how they made their way around the pandemic.





It also allowed him to explore his potential as an actor in the company of bigwigs like Aanand L. Rai and Dhanush.





Recollecting his experience, Ashish said: "The shooting for 'Atrangi Re' is one of the most heartwarming experiences I've had; we were in and out of Covid-19, we resumed when shooting was allowed.





"The film gave me ample space to perform, plus working with Aanand Sir and Dhanush, one of the finest we have, was a big big tick mark in the bucket list."





His another project, the Vyapam scam-based series, 'The Whistleblower' has also been receiving positive response.





He said: "I am really happy with all the love coming my way through reviews, the audiences, and I only have gratitude for it. It was a solid ensemble with many characters. The collaboration with the solid cast and crew of like minded people was super fun."





While the actor is truly grateful for all the love he is receiving, he is onto his untitled next and has been shooting for the same in Jaipur.





The film in question is being helmed by Homi Adajania under Maddock Films production.



