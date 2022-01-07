Rooney Mara to play Audrey Hepburn in biopic

Washington :

Actress Rooney Mara will be seen playing the iconic star Audrey Hephburn in an upcoming biopic, which is in the works at Apple.





Oscar-nominated "Call Me by Your Name" director Luca Guadagnino will be helming the project, with Mara producing and 'The Giver' co-writer Michael Mitnick penning the script, reports variety.com.





Though plot details are being kept under wraps, Hepburn is an acting legend celebrated for her performances in classics like 'Breakfast at Tiffany's', 'My Fair Lady', 'Wait Until Dark', 'Charade' and 'Sabrina'.





During her four-decade career, Hepburn achieved EGOT status, winning Emmy, Oscar, Tony and Grammy awards, the last of which she received posthumously.





Mara has won the Cannes Film Festival Award for Best Actress and received a nomination for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress.





She is known for her works in films such as 'The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo', 'Lion', 'A Ghost Story' and 'Nightmare Alley' among many others.