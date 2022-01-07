Saqib Saleem looks fresh as Mohinder Amarnath in '83'

Chennai :

The glory that the Indian cricket team brought with the World Cup victory depicted in 83 continues to enthrall us in theatres, with Saqib Saleem, who plays Mohinder Amarnath, being one of its highlights. Being Kapil Dev's deputy, Amarnath played a pivotal role in India's maiden world cup victory. Saqib has been captured with a wide emotional range that was untapped hitherto.





The latest movie witnesses the actor's transformation into Mohinder Amarnath, an all rounder known for his medium bowling and batsmanship. Saqib embraced Amarnath's Punjabi lilt and redrew his batting and bowling style to perfection everytime he appeared on the cricket pitch in the film. It is of no doubt that '83' stands out in Saqib's filmography. His endurance for pain, hard work and sincerity materialised into a accurate depiction of Amarnath's calculated coolness on the pitch.





Ramesh Bala says, “It's very clear that Saqib completely transformed himself for the role of Mohinder Amarnath. His portrayal allows a glimpse into the actor's abilities to essay a public figure on the big screen. While 83 creates history, it could very well be a watershed film for Saqib, whose range as an actor has now come to the fore. Hopefully, this will result in projects that have material suited to his acumen.”